Sylvester Stallone and Jamie Foxx Join Their Daughters on Red Carpet for 47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Sylvester Stallone and Jamie Foxx are stepping into the background as their daughters’ shine on the big screen!

On Tuesday night, the actors joined their respective daughters, Sistine Rose Stallone, 21, and Corinne Foxx, 25, for the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged world premiere and red carpet in Los Angeles. Both Sistine and Corinne are making their film debut with the shark horror film.

Sylvester, 73, even pulled the ultimate dad move while on the red carpet, taking out his own smartphone to take pictures and videos of his daughter’s special evening — prompting Jamie to do the same. The actresses laughed as the Hollywood stars joked around.

RELATED: Brianne Tju Went from Panic to ‘Falling Asleep’ While Scuba Diving in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Image zoom Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Sistine’s mother, Jennifer Flavin — who Sylvester married in 1997 — and two sisters, Sophia, 22, and Scarlet, 17, were also in attendance to support her big night.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Is Shark Bait in the Terrifying Exclusive First Trailer for 47 Meters Down

The stars of the evening dressed to impress. Corinne opted for a longer, form-fitting dress with a white bustier-like top and sparkly gold bottom. Sistine stayed in theme for the night with a shimmery, blue mini dress. Both paired their looks with strappy black heels.

In the film — the sequel to 47 Meters Down — Sistine and Corinne play two of four teenage girls who find themselves trapped in a labyrinth of submerged caves, in the sunken ruins of a Mayan city. They quickly realize they’re in the heart of a hunting ground for deadly great white sharks.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged dives into theaters August 16, 2019.