Sylvester Stallone and His Family Dress Up as Tiger King Stars: It's 'Taken Over'

Image zoom Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

Sylvester Stallone and his family are taking a walk on the wild side.

While social distancing at home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Stallone, 73, joined his wife and three daughters to dress up as the subjects of Tiger King, Netflix’s hit true crime documentary series about the life of Joe Exotic and his former Oklahoma animal park.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stallone shared pictures and videos from the family’s hilarious costume event, in which he dressed as Jeff Lowe, while wife Jennifer Flavin as Carole Baskin, daughter Sophia as Exotic, Sistine as Exotic’s husband John Finlay and Scarlet dressed as head zookeeper Erik Cowie.

“TIGER KING fever has taken over,” Stallone captioned the gallery of video clips and photos on Instagram.

RELATED: Joe Exotic Hasn’t Seen Tiger KingYet but Is ‘Ecstatic,’ Husband Says: ‘He Likes Attention’

In one of the posted videos, Jennifer can be seen as Baskin, donning a flower crown and repeating Baskin’s now infamous catchphrase, “Hey, all you cool cats and kittens,” while carrying their family dog, who was dressed up as a little lion.

As Jennifer begins to welcome viewers, the camera then swings back to Stallone who, in character, welcomes them to “cuckoo land.”

Image zoom Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

Sophia then pops in as Exotic, shouting, “Both of them are corrupt! I’m Joe Exotic. She killed her husband, she fed him to a tiger,” before pointing to her father as Lowe, “He stole my entire sanctuary.”

Jennifer as Carole chimes in and adds, “So what? I got $2 million.”

Sophia then exclaims, “I shouldn’t be in jail. Get me out. This is all fraud. He’s a fraud, she’s a fraud,” before walking off.

RELATED: Everything To Know About Joe Exotic, The Eccentric Zookeeper Chronicled In Netflix’s Tiger King

The Stallone family make up just some of the many famous fans loving Netflix’s latest hit.

Jared Leto dressed up as Exotic earlier this month while Dax Shepard expressed his interest in playing Exotic in a future biopic.

“If I don’t get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken,” Dax Shepard tweeted, to which Edward Norton quickly responded back, “Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, the filmmakers behind the wild Netflix docuseries Tiger King, revealed that Exotic wants either Brad Pitt or David Spade to portray him in a scripted take on his life story.

Saturday Night Live actress Kate McKinnon is set to play Baskin in an upcoming limited series based on the big-cat activist’s life.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.