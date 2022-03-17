Sydney Sweeney to Star Opposite Dakota Johnson in Madame Web
Sydney Sweeney is officially stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The 24-year-old Euphoria actress has joined the cast for the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web, according to Deadline. She will star opposite Dakota Johnson, who was tapped to take on the title role last month. It has not been revealed who Sweeney will play in the film.
Sweeney confirmed the news on Wednesday, sharing an article about the starring role on Instagram. She simply captioned the post a spider emoji. When Johnson, 32, was cast in the upcoming film, she made a similar announcement on her Instagram along with a spider web emoji.
The film is centered on Madame Web, a mutant who has psychic sensory powers that allow her to predict the future of other superheroes in the universe.
Web will be the first female superhero in the Sony Pictures' MCU, according to Deadline.
In the comic books, Web is a blind, elderly woman who suffers from myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disorder that forces her to use a life support system. She guides others rather than risking her own life in conflict.
S.J. Clarkson, the writer and director of Jessica Jones and The Defenders, is set to direct the project with Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless writing the script.
Sony is developing the film following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which unseated Avatar as third-highest grossing film at the domestic box office.
In addition to Madame Web, Sony is expanding the Spider-Verse to include films starring Venom, Morbius and Kraven, Variety reports.
Madame Web would also mark Johnson's first major franchise since Fifty Shades of Grey. Most recently, she starred in the critically acclaimed The Lost Daughter and Sundance Film Festival Audience Award winner Cha Cha Real Smooth.
Meanwhile, Sweeney recently starred in Euphoria, The White Lotus and is set to appear in the upcoming film, National Anthem.