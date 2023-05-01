Sydney Sweeney Steps Out with Fiancé Jonathan Davino in N.Y.C.

Sydney Sweeney had a date night out with her fiancé Jonathan Davino on Friday.

Hours after attending an Armani Beauty event in New York City, the Euphoria actress, 25, was photographed with beau strolling in the street together.

For their night out, the couple matched in all-black looks. Sweeney wore knee-high black leather boots and an oversized leather jacket over a short black dress and tights. Davino, a 38-year-old Chicago restaurateur, also rocked a black leather coat over a a dark tee, jeans and black boots.

In one of the shots from their Friday night frolic, Davino had his arm on Sweeney's back.

Earlier in the evening, Sweeney walked the red carpet with Armani Beauty to celebrate the launch of the My Way Refillable Parfum. She posed for the camera in a black crop top and a sheer floral skirt.

Sweeney, who wasn't wearing her ring while out on Friday, was first spotted with a diamond on her left ring finger on Feb. 28. PEOPLE confirmed her engagement on March 2.

The couple have been linked since 2018, though have kept their romance mostly out of the spotlight. Aside from a few appearances together, including at an Emmys party in 2018 and some PDA-filled vacations, they don't post about the other on social media.

In her cover story for Cosmopolitan's Love Issue in February, Sweeney — who is starring in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Anyone But You opposite Glen Powell — explained that she doesn't "date people in the spotlight."

"I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest," she said. "I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back."

Then in July, the two-time Emmy nominee — known for her roles in White Lotus, The Voyeurs and Sharp Objects — opened up about her future plans beyond Hollywood during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I want to have a family, I've always wanted to be a young mom," she told the publication.

Sweeney also discussed her worries about the "stigma" the industry puts on young women who have children, and how taking time off to raise a family might impact her career.

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that," she explained. "I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."