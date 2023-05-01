Sydney Sweeney Steps Out with Fiancé Jonathan Davino in N.Y.C.

The Euphoria star strolled the streets in New York City with her fiancé on Friday night

By
Published on May 1, 2023 08:57 AM
Sydney Sweeney and Fiance Jonathan Davino Step Out Amid Rumors of a Split in New York City
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino. Photo: TheImageDirect.com

Sydney Sweeney had a date night out with her fiancé Jonathan Davino on Friday.

Hours after attending an Armani Beauty event in New York City, the Euphoria actress, 25, was photographed with beau strolling in the street together.

For their night out, the couple matched in all-black looks. Sweeney wore knee-high black leather boots and an oversized leather jacket over a short black dress and tights. Davino, a 38-year-old Chicago restaurateur, also rocked a black leather coat over a a dark tee, jeans and black boots.

In one of the shots from their Friday night frolic, Davino had his arm on Sweeney's back.

Earlier in the evening, Sweeney walked the red carpet with Armani Beauty to celebrate the launch of the My Way Refillable Parfum. She posed for the camera in a black crop top and a sheer floral skirt.

Sweeney, who wasn't wearing her ring while out on Friday, was first spotted with a diamond on her left ring finger on Feb. 28. PEOPLE confirmed her engagement on March 2.

Sydney Sweeney attends as Armani Beauty celebrates the launch of the My Way Refillable Parfum with Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Armani beauty

The couple have been linked since 2018, though have kept their romance mostly out of the spotlight. Aside from a few appearances together, including at an Emmys party in 2018 and some PDA-filled vacations, they don't post about the other on social media.

In her cover story for Cosmopolitan's Love Issue in February, Sweeney — who is starring in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Anyone But You opposite Glen Powell — explained that she doesn't "date people in the spotlight."

"I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest," she said. "I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back."

Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney
Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney. Charley Gallay/Getty

Then in July, the two-time Emmy nominee — known for her roles in White Lotus, The Voyeurs and Sharp Objectsopened up about her future plans beyond Hollywood during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I want to have a family, I've always wanted to be a young mom," she told the publication.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sweeney also discussed her worries about the "stigma" the industry puts on young women who have children, and how taking time off to raise a family might impact her career.

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that," she explained. "I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."

Related Articles
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney and Fiancé Jonathan Davino's Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend as Armani Beauty celebrates the launch of the My Way Refillable Parfum with Sydney Sweeney on April 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Armani beauty)
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Pose on Red Carpet as Newlyweds After Las Vegas Nuptials
Sydney Sweeney Shares Sweet Photos with Glen Powell From Set of Their Romantic Comedy. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3AeboPcm1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link. Sydney Sweeney/Instagram
Sydney Sweeney Smiles with Costar Glen Powell in Australia While Making Rom-Com Together
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Glen Powell and Gigi Paris attend the "Devotion" Premiere at Cinesphere on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris Broke Up Weeks Ago — She Was 'Never Happy' Dating Long-Distance: Source (Exclusive)
2023 Cinemacon Portrait studio
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Tease Their Rom-Com Chemistry: 'Love When She Calls Me' Top Gun
Pamela Anderson Rocks Red Swimsuit for Frankies Bikinis collaboration — Just Like Her Iconic ‘Baywatch’ Suit!
Pamela Anderson Rocks Red Swimsuit for Frankies Bikinis Collab — Just Like Her Iconic 'Baywatch' Suit!
Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney
'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Is Engaged to Boyfriend Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney Ford campaign, dog
Classic Car Lover Sydney Sweeney Reveals the Ritual Pit Stop She Shares with Her Dog Tank
Quinta Brunson Lisa Anne Walter
Quinta Brunson & Lisa Ann Walter Attend the Publicists Awards, Plus Andra Day, Chelsea Handler and More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA)
Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Enjoy a Date Night in L.A., Plus Eva Longoria, Eric André and More
Sydney Sweeney for Armani Beauty My Way perfume
Sydney Sweeney Is the New Face of Armani Fragrance: 'One of the Most Beautiful Experiences'
Chris Pratt visits SiriusXM studios on March 31, 2023 in New York City
Chris Pratt Hits the Radio Waves in N.Y.C., Plus Mary J. Blige, Kylie Minogue and More
Miley Cyurs Lil Nas X Elton John
Miley Cyrus, Elton John & Lil Nas X Stunt at the Versace Show, Plus Tom Cruise, Cher and More
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney 'Always Wanted to Be a Young Mom,' Calls Out Hollywood 'Stigmas' on Actresses Who Want Kids
Courtney Cox Coco Arquette
The Cast of 'Scream VI' Celebrates Premiere in N.Y.C., Plus Penélope Cruz, Sydney Sweeney and More
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart Rocks On at 'The Film' Premiere, Plus Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Coolidge and More