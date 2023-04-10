Sydney Sweeney Smiles with Costar Glen Powell in Australia While Making Rom-Com Together

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are living it up in Australia.

On Monday, Sweeney, 25, shared a series of photos on Instagram showing her and Top Gun: Maverick star Powell, 34, sightseeing in Sydney with other cast and crew members from their upcoming romantic comedy.

"🚎 sometimes things are more fun in the rain :)," the Euphoria star wrote in a caption to her Instagram post, which showed the group on a sightseeing tour that took them to the Sydney Opera House, among other landmarks.

Sweeney and Powell posed together in a few photos along with actors Darren Barnet and Dermot Mulroney, who are also set to appear in the untitled Sony Pictures rom-com, per the movie's IMDb page.

Over the weekend, Sweeney commented on Barnet's Instagram post showing photos from the same trip, writing: "don't want this to end!" as Mulroney, 59, shared a picture of the whole group sharing a meal on his Instagram Story.

The actors have been filming the Will Gluck–directed project for at least a month after they each confirmed news of their casting with Instagram posts in January. In early March, the pair were photographed filming scenes for the untitled project on a sailboat in the waters off the city, according to photos published by PageSix.

On March 27, Powell also shared photos on Instagram of himself and Sweeney visiting the Taronga Zoo, just outside Sydney.

Sydney Sweeney. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Off-camera, the Top Gun star has been dating model-turned-designer Jehane-Marie "Gigi" Paris since early 2020, while PEOPLE confirmed in March 2022 that Sweeney was engaged to her fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Prior to her engagement, the actress told Cosmpolitan in February 2022 that she chooses to keep her love life private and said: "I don't date people in the spotlight."

"I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest," she said at the time. "I have a great support system."