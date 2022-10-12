Sydney Sweeney is getting busy.

On Tuesday, Deadline reported that the Euphoria star, 25, is set to star in and executive produce a new Barbarella movie for Sony Pictures, which she is also working with on the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Webb.

Sweeney confirm the news in an Instagram post Tuesday, sharing the Deadline article and an illustrated poster from the original 1968 movie, which starred Jane Fonda in the titular role.

"Time to save the universe," Sweeney wrote in the caption.

The film is based on a French comic book series created by Jean-Claude Forest that was eventually adapted into a movie, according to Deadline. The 1968 film, directed by Roger Vadim, follows an astronaut "from the 41st century" who must stop an evil scientist named Durand Durand from using a weapon called the Positronic Ray, according to a synopsis on IMDB and Deadline.

Modern efforts to remake Barbarella date back to 2013, when frequent James Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade were attached to write a television adaptation for Gaumont International Television, according to Deadline.

In July, Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter that she could not afford to take a "six-month break" from acting. "They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals," the White Lotus star said.

"The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month," she said. "That's more than my mortgage."

As a result, Sweeney said she will be unable to take an extended break from her career any time soon.

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that," the Emmy nominee said. "I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."