Sydney Sweeney Says Filming 'Anyone But You' with Glen Powell Included 'Laughter 24-7' (Exclusive)

The upcoming romantic comedy is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 15, 2023

Nicholas Rice
Published on May 22, 2023
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty

Sydney Sweeney says making her romantic comedy Anyone But You was a fun-filled affair.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her new film Reality, the actress, 25, also spoke about the soon-to-be-released film, in which she stars opposite Glen Powell.

According to Sweeney, Anyone But You was "a completely different experience" from Reality, where she stars as Reality Winner, the former National Security Agency contractor who spent more than four years in jail for leaking classified documents to news media.

"It was just laughter 24-7. Literally, we were just having a great time every day," she adds of herself and Powell, 34. "It was a really, really fun experience."

"I enjoyed it a lot. ... I'm excited for it to come out," Sweeney says.

Anyone But You was first announced in January 2023, before the cast headed to Australia for production not long after.

Since then, fans have gotten several glimpses of filming, as well as the cast's tight bond with each other. In April 2023, Sweeney posted several photos of her and Powell sightseeing in Sydney with other cast and crew members.

The film is directed by Will Gluck, who is no stranger to the romantic comedy genre, having previously made Friends with Benefits starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis and Easy A starring Emma Stone and Penn Badgley.

Sweeney and Powell have some big names joining them in the film, including Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet and Hadley Robinson.

While Sweeney is known for her dramatic roles, including Euphoria and The Voyeurs, Powell is no stranger to the romantic comedy genre, having previously starred in the hit Netflix film Set It Up alongside Zoey Deutch.

Though plot details for Anyone But You have been kept under wraps, Powell and Sweeney recently gave some insight about the film during CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas, telling fans that the story revolves around "two people that hate each other."

"Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare," Powell told the audience gathered at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, while Sweeney quipped that the Top Gun: Maverick actor's character is a real "a------."

"And what better place to put a nightmare and an a------ than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?" Powell teased of the film.

Anyone But You is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 15, 2023.

