The Sweet Reason Tom Hanks Said He Has 5 Children at the Golden Globes When He Is a Father to 4

Tom Hanks has a sweet reason to give thanks to five children in his life.

The actor, 63, was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday night’s Golden Globes Awards, where he gave a special shoutout to his family: his wife, the actress Rita Wilson, and his four children, sons Colin, Chet, Truman and daughter Elizabeth.

During his speech, Hanks also included Colin’s wife, Samantha Bryant. Bryant and Colin married in 2010 and share two children.

A source tells PEOPLE the Oscar-winning actor “thinks of Sam as a daughter.”

Hanks’ love for Bryant was reflected in his speech when he teared up as he looked at his family while accepting the honor.

“I’m sorry,” he apologized while taking a moment to gather himself. “A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that. A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is. Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is.”

He added, “And a loving group of people who have put [up] with me being away months and months and months at a time.”

“Of course, otherwise I wouldn’t be standing up here if they didn’t have to put up with that,” he said. “I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.”

Ahead of the highly anticipated evening, Hanks sat down with Today‘s Savannah Guthrie and reflected on his acting career that has led him to be honored with the coveted Cecil B. DeMille award.

“There’s an undeniable power that you just have to say, ‘Hey, I did work that was good enough that ended up touching people on a very personal level,’” the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star said of his achievements.

“Because I think we all remember what we were going through — what our circumstances [were] — was it sort of like what we needed at the time when we saw films that actually made us feel better about who we are,” Hanks added.

Hanks was also nominated for best supporting actor for his performance in It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.