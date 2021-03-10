Susan Sarandon Wants to Date Someone Vaccinated Against COVID: 'I Don't Care If It's a Man or a Woman'

Susan Sarandon is looking for one specific trait in her next partner: a COVID-19 vaccination.

The Oscar winner appeared on the latest episode of Dear Media's Divorced Not Dead podcast, where she talked about a wide range of topics with host Caroline Stanbury.

When Stanbury asked what kind of man Sarandon, 74, is looking for now, the Thelma & Louise star broadened the question to any sex — not just men.

"Someone who's been vaccinated for COVID," Sarandon answered simply. "I don't care if it's a man or a woman. I mean, I'm open to all age, all color. And those for me, those things are just details. But what I'm interested in is someone who wants to be adventuresome."

She also stressed the importance of finding someone who isn't looking to start a family. Sarandon is already mom to actress Eva Amurri, 35, who she shares with Italian director Franco Amurri, as well as her children with actor Tim Robbins: director Jack Henry Robbins, 31, and musician and actor Miles Robbins, 28.

Sarandon said she's also looking for someone who "is passionate about what they do."

"They could be a school teacher, or they could be a writer or they could be successful or not successful," she said, adding they have to be "somebody who owns themselves and isn't gonna be intimidated by people coming up to [me] on the street and saying, 'Oh my God, I love you.' "

But while she's open to dating, the actress also said she's enjoying being on her own lately. Her last major relationship, with director Jonathan Bricklin, ended in 2015.