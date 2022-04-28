Susan Sarandon Jokes 'There's Still Plenty of Time' for Her to 'Act Slutty' in Movies

"Glad my feed can be a safe space for all sluts and all w---- ❤️," Susan Sarandon tweeted Wednesday

Susan Sarandon attends the "The Death And Life Of John F. Donovan" premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Winter Garden Theatre on September 10, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.

Susan Sarandon is keeping her options open.

The Thelma & Louise actress, 75, cheekily responded to a tweet Wednesday that claimed, "One of the worst things Hollywood ever did was stop making movies where Susan Sarandon gets to act slutty ... Now more than ever."

"There's still plenty of time 💅," Sarandon replied, quoting the original tweet.

"Glad my feed can be a safe space for all sluts and all w-----. ❤️," she said in a third post, in which she retweeted a graphic that read, "WE SUPPORT SLUTS AND W---- ON THIS PAGE."

Sarandon has starred in a variety of film and television roles over the course of her 50-plus-year career — notably, in movies like Thelma & Louise, Stepmom, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Witches of Eastwick, Little Women (1994), The Banger Sisters and more.

In her 2012 movie Jeff, Who Lives at Home, she plays an uptight mom dealing with two dysfunctional adult sons (Ed Helms and Jason Segel) — but she shows her sensual side, too. As she told PEOPLE that year, "It's really more of an attitude than it is being naked."

But before she even hit 40, Sarandon was informed that her sexy days were over. "I was told by John Cassavetes when I did The Tempest never to be a mom because I would not be sensual anymore," said the actress.

Her reaction? "I think I laughed," she said.

Sarandon went on to have three kids: her daughter with Italian film director Franco Amurri, Eva Amurri, and two sons with her former partner Tim Robbins: Jack and Miles.

And she definitely still has sizzle. "I'm happy to be considered desirable," Sarandon said in her 2012 interview with PEOPLE. "I love it!"

Besides, she added, "I think there's a lot of guys who like strong women."