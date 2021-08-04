The Oscar winner muses on her love life with PEOPLE, saying, "I would like to have a travel companion, male, female — age doesn't matter"

Susan Sarandon Says 'the Window May Have Closed' on a Romantic Relationship: But I'm 'Hopeful'

Susan Sarandon is hopeful that she'll soon find her forever adventure partner — but she's in no rush.

"I would like to have a travel companion, male, female — age doesn't matter," the actress, 74, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, adding, "but I would like to find someone who's up for an adventure kind of attitude. And also, who cares about something passionately and who loves what they do, whatever that is."

Susan Sarandon attends a special screening of Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story at BFI Southbank on March 8, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

"I guess my point is I'm pretty open, but I don't know," adds the Oscar winner. "COVID isn't exactly the most perfect dating situation to be finding people. So, I don't know, but I'm pretty happy making memories with my kids."

Sarandon is mom to actress Eva Amurri, 35, who she shares with Italian director Franco Amurri, as well as her children with actor Tim Robbins: director Jack Henry Robbins, 31, and musician and actor Miles Robbins, 28.

"In terms of a romantic relationship, I don't know," she adds. "That window may have closed, but I'm forever hopeful — but not desperate."

Ride The Eagle

Sarandon's latest film, Ride the Eagle, starring Jake Johnson and J.K. Simmons, is about a son who's estranged mother leaves him a conditional inheritance that he must complete in order to move into her cabin. Johnson plays her son in the film and Simmons plays her love interest. It opened in theaters on July 30.

While Sarandon is open to dating, the actress recently said she's enjoying being on her own. Her last major relationship, with director Jonathan Bricklin, ended in 2015.

"I'm kind of getting off on being by myself," she said on Dear Media's Divorced Not Dead podcast. "I think I'm pretty open to the idea of being with someone, but, you know, it certainly would take someone extraordinary to share my medicine cabinet at this point. I think that that those days are over."