Susan Sarandon Says She's 'Lucky' After Suffering a Concussion: 'Everyone Deserves' Healthcare

Susan Sarandon is giving a health update after she suffered a concussion.

The actress, 73, shared a photo of herself on Monday in which she gave an up-close look at her bruised eye after she fell last week.

“I’m lucky. I have Medicare to cover my visit to ER. Everyone deserves the same, not access, not pathway to, not option,” Sarandon wrote in the caption. “M4A saves $. Nobody loses their home because of cancer, no rationing insulin.”

She added, “You know, like the rest of the free world. #bernie2020.”

Sarandon revealed she’d suffered a concussion, a fractured nose and a “banged up knee” in an Instagram post on Friday.

The incident forced the actress to miss an “opportunity” to campaign with 2020 presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire on Saturday.

“A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee. So, looks like I won’t be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator Sanders tomorrow. I’m really sorry I’ll miss that opportunity,” Sarandon captioned the post.

In the photos, Sarandon is pictured with a massive bump above her eye in the first shot — and then a black eye in the second photo.

Sarandon has been a long supporter of Sanders, vocally speaking out on his behalf during the 2016 presidential campaign after supporters Vermont senator were silenced.

“Bernie has ignited this spark and we’re not letting that go, and for anyone that thought this was a cult of personality, you’re wrong,” she said. “When we said it was a movement and not a moment, we meant it.”