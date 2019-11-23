Susan Sarandon Hits Her Head, Suffers a Concussion and Fractures Her Nose After 'a Little Slip'

Susan Sarandon is opening up about a “little” fall that has left her with a concussion, a fractured nose and a “banged up knee.”

The incident has forced the actress, 73, to miss an “opportunity” to campaign with 2020 presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire on Saturday.

Sarandon revealed the news on Friday, sharing two photos of her injured face.

“A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee. So, looks like I won’t be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator Sanders tomorrow. I’m really sorry I’ll miss that opportunity,” Sarandon captioned the post.

In the photos, Sarandon is pictured with a massive bump above her eye in the first shot — and then a black eye in the second photo.

The Thelma & Louise star did not share when the slip occurred, but did reveal what she had planned to say at Sanders’ town hall meeting.

“This is an emergency. Ask the scientists, the farmer, the creatures in the sea,” Sarandon wrote. “Ask all those who have lost their homes from hurricanes, flood and fire, ask the endless stream of climate refugees, and the people of Flint, San Juan, and Standing Rock.”

“Ask the mothers who have lost their children to the opioid epidemic or because of the price of insulin,” the actress continued. “Ask the mothers who have lost their kids to gun violence in schools, in churches, in their bedrooms. This is an emergency. Ask those separated from their families at the border, or those separated from their loved ones by an unjust, racist, for-profit prison system.”

“This is an emergency when our young people have no hope for education, for dream-making, because of insurmountable student debt,” she continued. “When teachers are forced to have additional jobs and when 40 hours of honest labor can still leave you in poverty. When homophobia, Islamophobia, transphobia and racism take lives, that is an emergency.”

“This is not the time for a ‘pathway’ to or ‘framework’ for incremental change. Emergencies require bold, visionary leadership. Senator Sanders believes in us and that together a better world is possible. He has been fighting for social, racial and economic justice his entire life, long before running for President, often before it was acceptable. Now it’s time for us to fight for him,” Sarandon concluded.

Sarandon has been a long supporter of Sanders, vocally speaking out on his behalf during the 2016 presidential campaign after supporters Vermont senator were silenced.

“Bernie has ignited this spark and we’re not letting that go, and for anyone that thought this was a cult of personality, you’re wrong,” she said. “When we said it was a movement and not a moment, we meant it.”

A rep for Sarandon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment in regards to her fall.