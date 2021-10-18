Susan Sarandon Says She Can't Remember Her Last Conversation with Ex David Bowie: 'So Frustrating'

Susan Sarandon is opening up about her last conversation with ex David Bowie.

Sarandon, 75, and Bowie dated after costarring in the 1983 horror movie The Hunger. Bowie went on to marry supermodel Iman in 1992, while Sarandon spent two decades with Tim Robbins, before the couple split in 2009.

In an interview published Sunday with You magazine, the Thelma & Louise star shared that she reconnected with Bowie in the months before his death. The "Space Oddity" singer died in January 2016 at age 69, following an 18-month cancer battle.

"I was fortunate enough to be closer to him right before he died, the last couple of months," she told the outlet. "He did find me again. We talked to each other and said some things that needed to be said."

"I was so fortunate to be able to see him when he told me what was going on with him," Sarandon said.

The actress added that she's also still in touch with Iman, 66.

"I love his wife Iman, someone who was so equal in stature [to him]. That was clearly who he was destined to be with," Sarandon said. "I was so happy that she was with him through all of that. And I've kept in touch with her."

According to the Oscar winner, the last time she saw Bowie was at the premiere of his musical Lazarus in December 2015 — a month before he died. After the show, she traveled to the Greek island of Lesbos to highlight the refugee crisis there, and the rocker gave her a call.

"I wasn't sleeping and I knew that I had to get up early to start meeting the boats as they came in, so I took some Ambien, a pretty strong sleep aid," she told the outlet. "And I had this dream that David had called me and that we'd had this conversation and as I hung up I thought [in the dream]: 'Nobody's going to believe me, that David Bowie called me in Lesbos.'"

"Then later, I thought: 'Did he actually call me?' And I went to my phone and he had," Sarandon continued. "I have no recollection of what that conversation was."

Bowie died a week later, and Sarandon said it was "so frustrating" not to know what he had said – but recalled a special sign on the day he died.

"There was a double rainbow in New York on the day that David Bowie passed," she remembered.

The Stepmom actress first revealed she and Bowie had had a love affair in an interview with The Daily Beast in 2014.