Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Compares Growing Up as Child of Celebrity to 'Circus'

Eva Amurri is letting her followers in on what it was like growing up with celebrity parents.

The actress, blogger and creator of the Happily Eva After lifestyle collection is the daughter of Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri. In a new TikTok video, Eva, 37, answered a fan question asking whether she grew up with "other 'celebrity' kids/families."

"Yes, I did grow up with a lot of other kids of celebrities because anytime my parents would do a movie or a TV show or anything like that, there would be, of course, the other kids of those other actors and directors who would all be together," she recalled while doing her makeup in the video.

Eva added that "people who grew up in the industry sometimes liken the experience to growing up in the circus, in the sense that you spend these really surreal periods of time really closely intertwined with other people, whether that's other people's families or individuals.... You're just spending all this quality time with a certain group and you become so, so close. Almost like family."

"And then," she continued, "one of the things that's really disorienting about the acting world is that then, when the project is done, a lot of the time everyone goes their separate ways and you kind of just disappear back into real life. And it can be really sad sometimes."

Eva said she has "lots of great memories" of some other families they became close with and spent holidays together. She laughed about the term "nepo babies" and added that the "common" experience is something they would bond over.

"It's always kind of a unique experience to grow up that way," she said, "so I think there is a certain common thread that you feel with other people who grow up in this strange world."

Susan Sarandon and Franco Amurri. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Eva, who played a younger version of her mom's character on the Fox series Monarch, shares three kids with ex-husband Kyle Martino: daughter Marlowe Mae, 8, plus sons Mateo Antoni, 2½, and Major James, 6.

She told Yahoo Finance back in 2019 what she learned from her Oscar-winning mom.

"I think the biggest lesson there was just the permission to want a lot for yourself, career-wise, as a woman. I think that was extremely valuable to me. I think [my mother] really unapologetically ... went after what she needed to be fulfilled. So it was nice to just have that example," she said at the time.

She added that there is "never a world in which I am a stay-at-home mom. I'm always going to be working. I'm always going to have a career."