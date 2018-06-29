Susan Sarandon Arrested at Protest Against Trump’s Immigration Policy: 'Keep Fighting'

Susan Sarandon was arrested while protesting Donald Trump’s immigration policy in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

During the protest, which was organized by the Women’s March and the Center for Popular Democracy, the actress, 71, joined hundreds of women to demand that all migrant families separated by Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy be reunited.

The protest culminated in a sit-in at the Hart Senate Office building, during which many of the protesters wrapped themselves in foil blankets, reminiscent of the silver blankets migrant children have been seen with in photos taken from detention centers.

After sharing multiple tweets documenting her time at the protest — and encouraging others to join her — Sarandon announced that she had been arrested.

“Arrested. Stay Strong. Keep fighting. #WomenDisobey,” she wrote on social media.

The Capitol Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Susan Sarandon J. Scott Applewhite/AP/Shutterstock

Three hours after her announcement that she had been arrested, Sarandon praised the protest, writing, “Powerful, beautiful action with hundreds of women saying we demand the reunification of families separated by immoral ICE policy. This is what Democracy looks like. #WomenDisobey.”

Earlier, Sarandon had also retweeted a message penned by the Women’s March, in which the organization wrote that “630 women in foil blankets are being arrested in Hart Office building now as they chant ‘Abolish ICE’ and demand an end to family detention. #WOMENDISOBEY”

In a statement, the Capitol Police confirmed that about 575 people were arrested on Thursday and charged with unlawfully demonstrating, according to DCist.

The Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy has resulted in more than 2,300 children being separated from their parents at the border since April. Last week, after intense public pressure, the president signed an executive order reversing his own administration’s policy.

Susan Sarandon Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock

While Sarandon has been vocal about her criticism of Trump in the past, she also told PEOPLE that she was optimistic about America’s capacity to create a real change now that people are “awake and scared.”

“I’m actually optimistic because I think we’re seeing an amazing revolution happening,” she explained in 2017. “Not by the people that claim to be political but by Americans, and I have great faith in America. You’re seeing more people running that have never run.”

“If you’re acting and you’re paying attention — you have to constantly be calling your representatives,” she added. “And ultimately it could make a difference.”