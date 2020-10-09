Surviving Sound of Music Child Actors Wear Masks Inspired by the Curtain Clothes from Movie
The remaining child actors from The Sound of Music virtually reunited to show off their movie-inspired face masks
The surviving child actors from The Sound of Music reunited to share a special message with their fans.
Actress and designer Debbie Turner, who portrayed Marta von Trapp in the 1965 film, created face masks inspired by costumes she and her costars wore in the beloved classic.
The pattern resembles the designs created in a scene by Julie Andrews' Maria, who converts drapes into clothes worn by the children her character was tasked to take care of by Baron von Trapp (Christopher Plummer).
Kym Karath, who played Gretl in the film, shared a snapshot of herself, Turner, Angela Cartwright (Brigitta), Duane Chase (Kurt) and Nicholas Hammond (Friedrich) all wearing the green-patterned masks.
"Film Von Trapps wearing curtain masks. Our family wears masks, what about yours? #WearAMask#WearAMaskSaveALife #thesoundofmusic," Karath, 62, tweeted on Monday.
Missing from the photo was Chairman Carr, who played Liesl and Heather Menzies, who played Louisa. Carr died in September 2016, while Menzies died in December 2017.
In March 2015, Plummer and Andrews reunited for a 50th-anniversary screening of The Sound of Music in Hollywood were they regaled a live audience with their fondest memories of making the iconic film.
“I think it’s because it’s the primal family movie of all time,” said Plummer. “This is an extraordinary sort of fairy story brought to life. In a world that is so horrific, we know what’s going on now and it’s inconceivable, it’s the last of a bastion of peace and innocence in a very cynical time.”
Added Andrews: “It has glorious music, it has the beautiful Alps, and it has the children and nuns. And it’s an adventure as well as a love story. It’s about family. I mean, you could pick any one of those things.”