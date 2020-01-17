Surprise! Watch Will Smith Pick Up Unsuspecting Passengers as a Lyft Driver in Miami

Is there a driver approval rating higher than five stars?

On Friday, Will Smith debuted a video on his YouTube channel in which he test drives a new career venture as a Lyft driver. Taking to the streets of Miami, Florida, in the partnership with the ride-share service, the Bad Boys for Life star, 51, stunned unsuspecting fans as the ultimate celeb chauffeur.

With hidden cameras in place, a series of Lyft users were told they were getting a preview of new in-car technology — turns out, however, they were in for more of a more A-list surprise.

“I’m your Lyft driver. I don’t have all day to be waiting, get in,” Smith yells to one rider, honking the horn as she curses in disbelief.

Smith then has each rider pretend they are his onscreen partner, playfully putting their crime-fighting skills to the test. At the end of their rides, the actor offers one last surprise: a year of free Lyft rides, on him.

In Bad Boys for Life, the third entry in the action franchise that began with the hit 1995 original, sees the return of both Smith and costar Martin Lawrence.

Starring as two Miami cops, the two get tangled in high-octane car chases and combat, all while exercising their comedic chemistry fans have come to expect.

But — as both actors will admit — they didn’t necessarily engage in all of the strenuous stunt work.

“We used our stuntmen,” Lawrence, 54, joked to reporters on Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere for the film after being asked how he and Smith got in shape for the sequel.

Added Smith: “This one I came in pretty excited about doing all of my stunts and literally the first week, like, three days in, I was like, ‘Ehhhh, I think I’m going to let these stuntmen earn their money.’”

Bad Boys for Life is now in theaters everywhere.