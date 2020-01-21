Surprise! Pamela Anderson Marries Star Is Born Producer Jon Peters in Secret Wedding

Pamela Anderson is a married woman — for the fifth time!

The actress and activist, 52, secretly married movie mogul Jon Peters, 74, on Monday, PEOPLE confirms.

“They are very much in love and were married yesterday,” Anderson’s publicist Matthew Berritt tells PEOPLE.

Their wedding comes 30 years after the couple first dated and a few months after they rekindled their relationship, keeping the romance out of the spotlight. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Peters told THR after the nuptials. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela.”

“She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated,” he continued.

Anderson shared a poem with THR, in which she professes her love for her new husband:

“Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood – no one compares –

I love him deeply like family.

His life used to scare me.

So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life and realize ..

He’s been there all along. Never failed me –

I’m ready now and

he’s ready too – We

understand

and respect each other – We love each other without conditions. –

I’m a lucky woman. – Proof

God has a plan”

Image zoom Jon Peters and Pamela Anderson in 1989 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22. The two were married from 1995 to 1998 and had a tumultuous marriage, in which Lee spent 6 months in the Los Angeles County Jail for spousal abuse.

The actress later married and divorced Kid Rock in 2006 and married and divorced producer Rick Solomon twice — in 2007 and 2013. Both marriages to Solomon dissolved in less than a year.

The Baywatch actress was most recently linked to French soccer star Adil Rami.

She also had a close relationship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for several years, often visiting him at the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he was previously confined after seeking asylum. She’s often called for his released and the end of his persecution for sexual assault claims.

Image zoom Pamela Anderson; Jon Peters David M. Benett/Getty; Vince Bucci/Getty

Peters, who produced both Barbra Streisand’s A Star Is Born in 1976 and the remake in 2018 with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, was previously married to actress Lesley Ann Warren and producer Christine Forsyth-Peters.

He also had a 12-year romance with Streisand when he met her as a hair dresser before A Star Is Born, according to THR.

Peters and Anderson first met at the Playboy mansion in the mid-’80s and began dating after their encounter.

“I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star,” he told THR in 2017. “We ended up living together. Of course, [Hugh] Hefner loved her and saw her beauty. Pamela was a girl who with no makeup was gorgeous. She was very smart and very talented. I tried to talk her out of doing Playboy. I said, ‘Don’t do Playboy. Focus on a serious career.’ She said, ‘You’re nuts.’ She wanted to do Playboy, and she went on to do 13 covers.”

The movie producer told THR he proposed to Anderson after helping get her career started, including paying for her acting classes and dance and voice lessons. Though the actress turned him down, Peters recalled telling her that their age difference wouldn’t matter “in 30 years.”