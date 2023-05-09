Elizabeth Taylor's Stardom Explored in New ABC Special: 'She Is the First Influencer' (Exclusive)

Superstar: Elizabeth Taylor airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 03:00 PM

Elizabeth Taylor's life and legacy is being examined in an upcoming hourlong special.

On Tuesday, ABC News exclusively shared the trailer for its upcoming special Superstar: Elizabeth Taylor with PEOPLE, teasing the late actress' influence on modern celebrity through interviews with current stars, authors, journalists and friends who remain inspired by her today.

"Elizabeth Taylor is the first influencer," says YouTuber, podcaster and author Shan Boodram in the trailer. "'This is who I am; this is what I do.' She was very passionate, very fire-driven ... falling in love many times over."

The trailer, set to Miley Cyrus' hit song "Flowers," finds Taylor's admirers discussing her passion for love and sex and cultural influence from a young age. One commentator compares the actress' influential career to Taylor Swift's in modern times, while Fran Drescher says, "I wanted to look like her, I wanted to sound like her."

An official synopsis for the ABC News special describes Taylor, who died in March 2011 at the age of 79, as "the blueprint for modern celebrity culture."

Elizabeth Taylor's Stardom Explored in New ABC Special: 'She Was the First Influencer'
ABC News

"On and off the screen, she was larger than life," the synopsis reads. "Known for her striking beauty, [Taylor] was married eight times to seven different men, pursued by paparazzi around the globe, and even denounced by the Vatican. She also broke the glass ceiling by negotiating the first million-dollar salary in Hollywood."

Taylor appeared in her first movie, 1942's There's One Born Every Minute, at just 9 years old and subsequently set out on an extraordinary acting career that lasted nearly six decades. In that time, she won two Oscars for Best Actress and was nominated for the award on three more occasions.

Taylor was also a mother to four children; she shared sons Michael and Christopher with her second husband Michael Wilding in addition to her daughters Liza Todd and Maria Burton.

British-born actress Elizabeth Taylor shows off the 33.19 carat diamond ring given to her by husband Richard Burton. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Express Newspapers/Hulton Archive/Getty

"I know I've had an extraordinary life," Taylor once told the late journalist Barbara Walters during an interview, according to an ABC News press release. "I realized that it's like a soap opera. It's not like an ordinary life at all."

In addition to an appearance from The Nanny star Drescher, the special includes interviews with Rosie O'Donnell, Camilla Belle, Melissa Rivers and Dita von Teese, as well as biographer Kate Andersen Brower, former PEOPLE editor Larry Hackett, and José Eber, a celebrity hairstylist and friend of Taylor's.

Superstar: Elizabeth Taylor airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and will begin streaming on Hulu the next day.

