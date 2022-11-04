'Superman' Costume Worn by Christopher Reeve in Original Movie Nets Over $350,000 at Auction

A complete Superman costume worn by the legendary Christopher Reeve in a number of the franchise films — including the 1978 original — sold at auction Thursday for more than a quarter of a million dollars.

Offered through the Prop Store Auction house, the Reeve-worn Superman costume appeared to be in fantastic condition, but according to the description did have "minor wear due to production use and age." The complete costume was used in Superman (1978), Superman II (1980) and Superman III (1983), according to the auction house.

The winning bid for the costume — comprised of a tunic, a cape, a pair of trunks, a belt, a pair of leggings and a pair of boots — was $359,375. The buyer was not identified. It was estimated the costume could go for as much as $500,000.

"Superman's instantly recognizable long-sleeved tunic is made of a custom-woven, stretchy blue nylon material manufactured during production, and displays Superman's classic 'S' logo in red and gold on the chest," the description read in part. "The knee-length cape is made of red wool and attaches to the tunic via snap buttons on the shoulders."

The costume was sold mounted on a bespoke mannequin with a painted life-cast of Reeve, which was mounted to a metal base in the shape of Superman's emblem.

Other classic film treasures sold during the Thursday auction included the costume worn by the late, beloved Bill Paxton in Aliens (1986), which sold for $201,250; a coat worn by the legendary Rutger Hauer in Blade Runner (1982), which sold for $215,625; Leonardo DiCaprio's spinning top totem from Inception (2010), which sold for $35,937; the Walther PPK pistol used by Pierce Brosnan's 007 in Goldeneye (1995), which sold for $186,875; the rock-hammer Bible from Shawshank Redemption (1994), which sold for $445,625; and the gloves worn by Darth Vader in Star Wars: A New Hope, which sold for $294,687.

In other big auction news, the original mechanical model from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is going up for sale as part of the upcoming "Icons and Idols: Hollywood" auction, organized by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

Being that the model is the No. 1 "hero" used with the actors, the aluminum alloy skeletal E.T. is estimated to fetch as much as $3 million, according to the auction house.

"Pre-dating modern CGI technology and effects, this one-of-a-kind cinematographic relic (constructed in 1981) features 85 points of movement and is regarded as an engineering masterpiece," the lot description reads.