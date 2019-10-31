Superhero Swap! Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox Dress Up as Each Other's Characters for Halloween

Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox are having a little fun this Halloween.

The actors, who both star in Marvel franchises, dressed up as each other’s superhero characters while celebrating the spooky holiday backstage at their Broadway show, Betrayal. Both actors are making their Broadway debut in the play alongside costars Zawe Ashton and Eddie Arnold.

In a PEOPLE exclusive behind-the-scenes shot, both actors are outfitted and looking in the mirror to make sure their costumes are perfect.

Cox, 36, is dressed up as Hiddleston’s Loki, horns, cape and all. The actor is fixing his golden horns as his long-haired black wig rests on his shoulders.

Meanwhile, Hiddleston crouches next to him in a Daredevil costume from Cox’s hit Netflix show. The all-red costume also features a leather helmet with small horns.

While not pictured, Ashton and Arnold also dressed up as Marvel characters: Ashton as Captain Marvel and Arnold as Captain America.

Image zoom Jenny Anderson

In the Harold Pinter classic, which the late prolific playwright penned in 1978 and debuted on Broadway in 1980, Hiddleston plays Robert — a man whose wife Emma is having an affair with his best friend, Jerry. The play, considered to be Pinter’s masterpiece, follows the extramarital affair in reverse, from its aftermath to its beginnings.

Ashton and Cox costar as Emma and Jerry, respectively. In a trailer for the show, Hiddleston moodily previewed the story.

“There are no hard distinctions between what is real and what is unreal, nor between what is true and what is false,” Hiddleston said in the clip. “Sometimes you feel you have the truth of the moment in your hand and it slips through your fingers. Our beginnings never know our ends.”

Betrayal is now playing on Broadway.