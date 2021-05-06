Superbad's McLovin Christopher Mintz-Plasse Describes Early Fame as 'Intense'

Christopher Mintz-Plasse was suddenly one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces after the 2007 movie Superbad

Becoming a sudden icon wasn't exactly all fun for Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

The actor exploded onto the Hollywood scene when he played the memorable McLovin in the 2007 hit comedy Superbad. In a new interview with Page Six, he reveals the sudden fame was a hard adjustment.

The movie also catapulted Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Emma Stone to a new level of fame.

"It was very tough to be a nobody one minute and then, literally, two days after the movie came out, it was me getting recognized everywhere," the actor, now 31, told Page Six.

"It was very alarming, it was very intense. There was a lot of anxiety, a lot of breakdowns, but I had a great support system of friends and family, a great agent and manager to help me guide a career that I wanted — but it was intense," he added.

He said the sudden fame was especially hard as a teenager who still wasn't secure enough in life.

"It was very alarming for a 17-year-old person. I was trying to figure out who I was as a human being at the time and then to have millions of people knowing you as McLovin was very intense," he said.

"It wasn't like I was a working actor that worked my way up to a certain level of fame. It was zero to 100 very fast and I was barely out of high school," he continued. "When it was happening I think I was young and dumb enough to go along with the ride, but looking back at it now it was very intense."

SUPERBAD Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Jonah Hill in Superbad | Credit: Melissa Moseley/Columbia

Back in 2019, in celebration of the iconic character, Seth Rogen, who played the irresponsible Officer Michaels, tweeted a birthday shoutout his costar.

"Happy 38th birthday McLovin," Rogen, 37, wrote, with a picture of the fake ID from the film, which remains one of most iconic scenes from the comedy.