New 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer Teases Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong and Rainbow Road

The Super Mario Bros. Movie warps into theaters April 7

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 12:58 PM

Gang's all here in the first full trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie!

Chris Pratt's Mario leads the charge against Bowser (Jack Black) in the newest preview for the upcoming animated feature, released by Illumination on Wednesday.

The trailer opens with a Super Smash Bros.-inspired brawl between Mario and Donkey Kong, giving fans of the video-game franchise their first big-screen glimpse at the latter character, voiced by Seth Rogen.

Other scenes show Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) for the first time as she, Mario, Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and Luigi (Charlie Day) team up against the evil Bowser.

The very end of the trailer even gives fans of the Mario Kart franchise a glimpse of one of its most iconic tracks: Rainbow Road.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023). Illumination

Nintendo and Illumination announced in September 2021 that Pratt, 43, was cast in the animated movie to play Mario, the traditionally Italian plumber from the popular video-game franchise that originated in Japan.

Pratt previously voiced lead roles in The LEGO Movie franchise and Disney/Pixar's Onward, and will also be behind the orange cat Garfield in an upcoming movie.

After being asked about some fans questioning why Pratt was cast in the role, Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri told TooFab in November 2021 that viewers will be pleasantly surprised by his performance.

"All I can tell you is the voice that he's doing for us and Mario is phenomenal. I can't wait for people to hear it," he told the outlet, adding of the accent that usually is portrayed with the character, "Well, as an Italian American myself, I understand. You know, I understand the comments."

"We cover it in the movie, so you'll see we definitely nod to that," Meledandri explained of the accent, though he said, "That's not the tenor of the performance throughout the film."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023). Illumination

The Super Mario Bros. Movie's voice cast also features Sebastian Maniscalco, Kevin Michael Richardson and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong. It will also include a cameo from Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario and others in the video game series since the 1990s.

The film is produced by Meledandri and Nintendo executive Shigeru Miyamoto. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed The Super Mario Bros. Movie after previously collaborating on the animated series Teen Titans Go! and the film Teen Titans Go! To the Movies. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part screenwriter Matthew Fogel wrote the script.

The upcoming movie is set to premiere just under 30 years after a live-action film based on the popular Nintendo video-game franchise, which starred Bob Hoskins as Mario, John Leguizamo as Luigi, Samantha Mathis as Princess Daisy and Dennis Hopper as King Koopa.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters April 7.

