Seth Rogen Takes on Donkey Kong Duties in Latest 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Teaser

Fans finally know what Seth Rogen sounds like as Donkey Kong. And, well, he sounds just like Seth Rogen!

In the latest teaser for Illumination's upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Rogen debuts his ape-speaking chops as he faces off against Chris Pratt's Mario in what appears to be a Super Smash Bros.-inspired battle.

The clip was released on Sunday and arrives less than three months before the iconic video game transforms into an animated feature in theaters on April 7.

Monica Schipper/WireImage

The latest teaser comes more than two months after the movie's first official trailer arrived in November, which introduced fans to some cast playing the legendary characters. Among the other big names is Charlie Day, who will voice Mario's brother, Luigi. Other scenes show Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key).

Not only did the first trailer also play around with the Super Smash Bros. concept, but it also offered a portrayal of the Mario Kart franchise with a glimpse of one of its most iconic tracks: Rainbow Road.

Nintendo and Illumination announced its main casting in September 2021, revealing that Pratt, 43, would take on the animated movie to play Mario, the traditionally Italian plumber from the popular video game franchise that originated in Japan.

When asked about fans questioning why Pratt was cast in the role, Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri told TooFab shortly after the revelation that viewers will be pleasantly surprised by his performance. "All I can tell you is the voice that he's doing for us and Mario is phenomenal. I can't wait for people to hear it," he told the outlet. "Well, as an Italian American myself, I understand. You know, I understand the comments."

"We cover it in the movie, so you'll see we definitely nod to that," Meledandri explained of the accent, though he said, "That's not the tenor of the performance throughout the film."