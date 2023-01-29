Seth Rogen Takes on Donkey Kong Duties in Latest 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Teaser

Cat Mario also makes an appearance in the teaser for the film, which hits theaters on April 7

By
Published on January 29, 2023 05:54 PM

Fans finally know what Seth Rogen sounds like as Donkey Kong. And, well, he sounds just like Seth Rogen!

In the latest teaser for Illumination's upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Rogen debuts his ape-speaking chops as he faces off against Chris Pratt's Mario in what appears to be a Super Smash Bros.-inspired battle.

The clip was released on Sunday and arrives less than three months before the iconic video game transforms into an animated feature in theaters on April 7.

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Monica Schipper/WireImage

The latest teaser comes more than two months after the movie's first official trailer arrived in November, which introduced fans to some cast playing the legendary characters. Among the other big names is Charlie Day, who will voice Mario's brother, Luigi. Other scenes show Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key).

Not only did the first trailer also play around with the Super Smash Bros. concept, but it also offered a portrayal of the Mario Kart franchise with a glimpse of one of its most iconic tracks: Rainbow Road.

Nintendo and Illumination announced its main casting in September 2021, revealing that Pratt, 43, would take on the animated movie to play Mario, the traditionally Italian plumber from the popular video game franchise that originated in Japan.

When asked about fans questioning why Pratt was cast in the role, Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri told TooFab shortly after the revelation that viewers will be pleasantly surprised by his performance. "All I can tell you is the voice that he's doing for us and Mario is phenomenal. I can't wait for people to hear it," he told the outlet. "Well, as an Italian American myself, I understand. You know, I understand the comments."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We cover it in the movie, so you'll see we definitely nod to that," Meledandri explained of the accent, though he said, "That's not the tenor of the performance throughout the film."

Related Articles
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Introduces Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong — and a Peek at Rainbow Road
New 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer Teases Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong and Rainbow Road
The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Teaser Trailer
Hear Chris Pratt Voice Mario in First Teaser Trailer for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: John Leguizamo attends the HBO "The Survivor" New York Premiere at Temple Emanu-El on April 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images); Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, from Nintendo and Illumination.
John Leguizamo Calls 'Unfortunate' Casting of Chris Pratt in 'Super Mario Bros.' 'Backwards'
Still from Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': Everything to Know
Chris Pratt, Mario
'Super Mario Bros.' Producer Defends Casting Chris Pratt, Calls His Mario Voice in Movie 'Phenomenal'
HBO-The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Season 1
'The Last of Us' and Other Video Games That Have Been Adapted for TV and Film
Super Nintendo World
All About Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood — Including the New Bowser Ride
Los Angeles, CA - Actress Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her adorable Princess Peach costume from the Super Mario Bros video games while attending a Halloween party with friends in West Hollywood. Pictured: Anya Taylor-Joy BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Anya Taylor-Joy Brings Princess Peach to Life for Halloween After Voicing Role for 'Mario' Movie
SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, February 17, 2023
Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Opening Date for Super Nintendo World
chris pratt
Chris Pratt Reveals Painful Bee Sting on His Left Eye: 'False Sense of Security'
justin baldoni
Live-Action Pac-Man Movie in the Works from 'Jane the Virgin' Alum Justin Baldoni
Samuel L. Jackson, Garfield, Chris Pratt
Samuel L. Jackson Cast as Garfield's Dad Alongside Chris Pratt in Upcoming Animated Comedy
Transformers - rise of the beasts
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts': Everything to Know
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black and More Join Animated 'Super Mario Bros.' Movie
Charlie Day
Charlie Day Jokes About Playing Luigi in 'Top-Secret' 'Super Mario Bros.' : 'This Is Serious Stuff!'
JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now