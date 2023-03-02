'Super Mario Bros.' Cast Pranks Jack Black Into Wearing Bowser Costume on 'Kelly Clarkson Show'

"I think it was like a really funny trick they played on me, like we're all gonna get dressed in character and then they didn't and I can't get it off now 'cause like someone put super glue in there," Black joked

Published on March 2, 2023 10:13 AM

Jack Black has Bowser energy!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie star, 53, inadvertently channeled his character from the forthcoming film on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, in a hilarious apparent miscommunication with his cast mates.

"I'm not going out there," Black said to Clarkson, who tracked down the actor, after finding him dressed as the villainous Bowser backstage. "Everybody said we're going to get dressed in costumes, and I'm the only stupid guy that got dressed in a costume and I'm not going out there now."

After the "Breakaway" singer, 40, told the actor that the other cast members, including Chris Pratt, Keegan-Michael Key and Charlie Day, are "stupid — you look awesome," she coaxed Black back to join them.

The Tenacious D rocker executed some trademark high kicks — to the audience's delight — and then sat down with the other stars on stage.

"I think it was like a really funny trick they played on me, like we're all gonna get dressed in character and then they didn't and I can't get it off now 'cause like someone put super glue in there," he said.

Black then turned to Key and said: "I am so mad at you!"

Black-as-Bowser is one of the many eagerly anticipated casting coups for the new movie, due out in April.

While Pratt and Day star as Mario and Luigi, and Key plays Toad, the movie also features Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

When the second trailer for the movie was released in November, some key plot points came to light — including that the princess will play a large role in fighting the villain. "Bowser is coming," she says. "Together, we are going to stop that monster."

It's also clear from that the story has high stakes. "There's a huge universe out there," Princess Peach tells Mario. "With a lot of galaxies. They're all counting on us."

The screenplay was written by The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part alum Matthew Fogel.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opens in theaters on April 7.

