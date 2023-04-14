'Super Mario Bros.' Now Biggest Video Game Movie Ever, Reaches $500M at Global Box Office in 1 Week

The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to reach high scores in record time.

On Thursday, the animated film starring Chris Pratt as the popular Nintendo character officially reached $500 million at the worldwide box office after only a week of release, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

Not only does this make it the highest-grossing movie of the year so far, outdoing Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which opened in February, but Super Mario Bros. has become the biggest video game movie ever.

Warcraft, the 2016 big-screen adaptation of the World of Warcraft games, previously held that top spot.

Super Mario Bros., which officially opened in U.S. theaters last Wednesday, April 5, already had a record-setting opening weekend ahead of the Easter holiday with an over-$375-million global debut. About $204 million of that came domestically.

Universal

It accounted for the biggest global opening weekend for any animated film, and it outperformed last year's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to become the biggest domestic opening for a video game movie.

Aside from Pratt, the Mario voice cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen and more. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film comes from Nintendo and Illumination, the studio behind the Despicable Me and Minions franchises.

Though a sequel hasn't been officially announced, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri recently told Variety, "I definitely wouldn't rule anything out."

"Our focus right now is entirely on bringing the film out to the audience, and at this time, we're not prepared to talk about what's coming in the future," he added.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now in theaters.