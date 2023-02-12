Watch All the Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailers: From 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to 'The Flash'

The NFL's two best teams weren't the only entertainment on display at Super Bowl LVII.

While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battled it out at the Super Bowl on Sunday, the sport's most-watched night of the year also provided action off the field as trailers for upcoming movies like Creed III, Fast X and The Flash aired during the broadcast.

With millions of NFL viewers, the Super Bowl tends to feature some of the buzziest trailers during commercial breaks — and 2023's edition was no exception.

Read on and watch the major spots, from the upcoming Marvel Studios movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to the upcoming Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movie AIR.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — Feb. 17

The third film in Marvel Studios' Ant-Man series, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by introducing Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conquerer, a villain whom the studio has propped up as the "next big cross-movie villain" for the MCU.

Evangeline Lilly reprises her role as Hope Van Dyne, aka The Wasp, while Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas return as her parents Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym. Freaky actress Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Scott's grown-up daughter Cassie Lang, and Bill Murray also plays "a crucial role" in the film, as the characters encounter Kang in the Quantum Realm.

Creed III — March 3

Michael B. Jordan reprises his role as Adonis Creed and takes his first-ever turn in the director's chair in Creed III, which makes for the ninth movie in the Rocky franchise and the series' first film not to feature Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa himself.

Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad reprise their roles in the third Creed film. The movie also features Jonathan Majors, who plays antagonist Damian Anderson, a childhood friend of Adonis' who re-emerges after a long prison sentence and quickly reveals his long-held resentment over his imprisonment, paving the way for a pivotal boxing match between the two men.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves — March 31

Chris Pine leads a star-studded ensemble in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a reboot of the onscreen adaptation of the popular tabletop role playing fantasy game.

In the upcoming movie, Pine's character Edgin assembles a team to "undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic" in one of Dungeons & Dragon's popular fantasy worlds. The film stars Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis, as well as Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant.

Scream VI — March 10

Scream VI takes the iconic slasher series to New York City for the first time, as new series leads Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) and their friends meet with Scream 4's Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) in a new setting as they are stalked by yet another Ghostface.

The new movie marks Panettiere's return to the franchise, while franchise lead Neve Campbell announced last year that she wouldn't be returning for the sequel after not receiving a suitable offer. Scream (2022)'s Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) return for the sequel, along with new cast members Josh Segarra, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori and Samara Weaving.

AIR — April 5

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon star in AIR, which is based on a true story and marks Affleck's first time directing since 2016's Live By Night.

Affleck, 50, plays Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, Inc., and Damon, 52, stars as Sonny Vaccaro, the sports marketing exec who helped sign Michael Jordan to Nike and launch Air Jordan sneakers. Viola Davis is Jordan's mom Deloris in the film, and Davis's real-life husband Julius Tennon plays the NBA star's dad James. Air also stars Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Gustaf Skarsgård.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — May 5

Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which finds Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) still mourning the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) before he must gather the rest of the group to defend the universe again.

The third and final Guardians of the Galaxy film also stars Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. The cast also includes Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji and Maria Bakalova.

Fast X — May 19

The tenth film in The Fast and the Furious franchise, Fast X brings back longtime series stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Nathalie Emmanuel for another adventure to stop Charlize Theron's villain Cipher.

Fast X and its sequel are expected to be the final installments in the series, with Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno joining the already star-studded cast. Rapper Cardi B, who had a much-talked-about cameo in F9, is also expected to reprise her role in the film

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts — June 9

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts makes for the seventh installment in the live-action Transformers franchise, kicking the series back into gear for a "'90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots." The movie introduces "a whole new breed of Transformer, the Maximals, to the existing battle" between Autobots and Decepticons on Earth, according to an official synopsis.

The film, which is expected to function as the first of a planned trilogy after 2018's Bumblebee, stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Ron Perlman, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Cristo Fernández and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson also feature in the movie, while Peter Cullen reprises his voice role as Optimus Prime once more.

The Flash — June 16

Ezra Miller stars as Barry Allen in the long-awaited DCU movie The Flash after he played the superhero in other DCEU projects like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. After a series of controversies involving the actor in 2022 and major shakeups at DC Studios, new co-CEO James Gunn recently told Deadline that the film is "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made," as it "resets everything" for the franchise.

The Flash is expected to feature two Batmans, as both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are expected to reprise their roles as the caped crusader in the upcoming film.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — June 30

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which winds the clock back to 1944 with the help of new de-aging technology before flashing forward to 1969, when the movie's main action takes place, according to Empire.

Director James Mangold recently told the outlet that by de-aging Ford for the film's opening sequence, he "wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George [Lucas]-and-Steven [Spielberg] old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast" with the upcoming fifth movie in the Indiana Jones series.