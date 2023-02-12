Will Ferrell Channels 'Bridgerton', 'Love Is Blind'and 'Stranger Things' in Super Bowl 2023 Ad

The actor's commercial with General Motors saw him meet up with Stranger Things star Sarah Priah Ferguson

By
Tommy McArdle
Published on February 12, 2023 08:50 PM

Will Ferrell is hanging out with Stranger Things' Sarah Priah Ferguson!

During Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday, Ferrell's new electric vehicle advertisement with General Motors and Netflix titled "Why Not an EV?" aired.

The spot saw the actor, 55, touting that the streaming service is supporting the move toward electric vehicles by utilizing more in its television shows and movies.

The commercial played with Ferrell in a number of settings paying homage to some of Netflix's most popular shows and movies, including Army of the Dead, Squid Game, Bridgerton, Queer Eye, Love Is Blind and Stranger Things — the latter featuring Ferrell, dressed as Gaten Matarazzo's character Dustin, meeting with Ferguson's Erica.

"You're ruining the show, you idiot," Erica tells Ferrell in the spot, after he points out that Stranger Things takes place in the wrong time period for electric vehicles.

"I said not here, Erica," Ferrell responds.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLPl0JD80TY GM and Netflix are teaming up to give EVs the stage they deserve.
GM

The ad shows Ferrell as he gets bit by a zombie from Army of the Dead, helps a bride leave her groom at the altar as Love Is Blind host Vanessa Lachey looks on, takes Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness for a drive and participates in one of Squid Game's challenges before Ferrell himself begins turning into a zombie as he makes a pitch for electric vehicles.

"You kill me," Ferrell says as he drives away, while the zombie who bit him sits in Ferrell's passenger's seat. "I mean, you literally did kill me."

Ferrell is set to star in two upcoming films this year: the dog-themed, R-rated comedy Strays and Greta Gerwig's movie Barbie, set to release in July.

The actor revealed in November that he will play the CEO of Mattel, the toy company that owns the Barbie brand, in the movie, which is based on the Barbie doll.

"It's a loving homage to the brand and, at the same time, couldn't be more satirical," Ferrell said of the film while speaking with the Wall Street Journal Magazine. "Just an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society and why Barbie's criticized and yet why every little girl still wants to play with Barbie."

