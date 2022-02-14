Watch All the Super Bowl 2022 Movie Trailers: From Jurassic World Dominion to The Lost City

A big night for movie teases!

The Los Angeles Rams may have taken on the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl LVI, but even more action took place off the field during Sunday night's game. A go-to hotspot for movie studios to debut footage from upcoming films to millions of NFL viewers, the Super Bowl tends to feature some of the buzziest trailers — and 2022 is no exception.

Read on and watch the major spots, from Jurassic World Dominion to more Marvel blockbuster hopefuls.

Jurassic World Dominion

The upcoming third Jurassic World movie, out in June, sees original Jurassic Park trio Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum all reprise their characters in key roles. Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt also come back as the dinosaurs now run loose among humans.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Picking up where Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, this Doctor Strange standalone sequel also explores threads sparked by Disney+'s WandaVision. Sam Raimi (Spider-Man) directs Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor in the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Who's ready for more Sonic mayhem? Jim Carrey reprises his role as the speedy alien's nemesis Dr. Robotnik, and Idris Elba joins the club as the voice of Knuckles, a popular character from the video games. Ben Schwartz is back as Sonic himself, and both James Marsden and Tika Sumpter also return.

Top Gun: Maverick

This long-delayed sequel previously had a Super Bowl ad two years ago in February 2020. Now scheduled to hit theaters this summer, the film once again stars Tom Cruise as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, whom he played in the 1986 original.

The Lost City

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum join forces on the big screen as an unlikely romantic comedy duo: she is a famous (and reclusive) romance novelist and he's the dreamy model on all her book covers. This adventure movie also stars Daniel Radcliffe with a cameo from Brad Pitt.

Ambulance

Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II play two brothers exploring how far they'll go for each other in the trailer for the heist movie Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay (Transformers). Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen) plays decorated veteran Will Sharp who is desperate to cover his wife's upcoming surgery. He turns to his adoptive brother, Danny (Gyllenhaal), for a loan—only for Danny to offer him the opportunity to score over millions in exchange for his help in robbing a bank of $32 million.

Nope