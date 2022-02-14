Over 30 goats can be seen in the commercial, dressed up as classic Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters

Disney+ Has the GOATs of Movies — Literally — in 2022 Super Bowl Ad Featuring Awkwafina

Disney + brings us the GOAT — "Greatest of All Time" — in movies and shows.

On Sunday, the streaming company dropped a Super Bowl 2022 ad featuring Awkwafina and over two dozen actual, animal goats running around the Disney+ offices, which are revealed to be the home of the "GOATs" from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

"Disney+ has the greatest movies and shows of all time, which means they got all GOATs," the comedian says in the opening line of the ad while pointing out all the animals in costumes.

In the commercial, the animals are dressed up as many fan-favorite characters, including Marvel's Captain America, Star Wars' Chewbacca, 101 Dalmation's Cruella, and Toy Story's Woody.

"There's Lion King the goat, Avengers: Endgame the goat," Awkwafina says, later adding, "There's nothing weird about this at all."

In addition, according to the network, fans could discover a special surprise when they tweeted about their favorite Disney+ GOATs using one of the following hashtags: #DisneyPlusGOATs, #DisneyGOATs, #PixarGOATs, #MarvelGOATs, #StarWarsGOATs, #NatGeoGOATs, #TheSimpsonsGOATs. When used, each hashtag generates a cute, coordinating goat emoji.

disney + super bowl ad Credit: Disney+

The ad concludes with a message: "The greatest movies and shows of all time are only found on Disney+."

