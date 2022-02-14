Charlize Theron Jokes About 'Mystery Man' with Her at Super Bowl as She Roots for L.A. Rams

Charlize Theron borrowed a friend's husband for the Super Bowl.

The Old Guard actress, 46, shared a selfie on Instagram Sunday from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as she watched the Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals (the L.A. team ended up winning). Beside her in the photo was someone she jokingly referred to as her "mystery man."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Super Bowl with my 'mystery man.' Thanks for letting me borrow your hubby Ash," Theron captioned the post, her plus-one decked out in Rams gear.

She shared another image of herself and her pal striking a pose on the big screen at the stadium, writing in the caption, "You better werk #SBLVI #GoRams."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in September 2020, Theron said on The Drew Barrymore Show that she's been enjoying the single life while raising her two daughters.

"I haven't dated anybody for over five years," she said at the time. "I'm open when friends of mine are like, 'You should go on a date, you should meet this guy.' "

RELATED VIDEO: Charlize Theron Posts Rare Video with Two Daughters Enjoying Vacation: 'Me and My Girls 4 Life'

Though the Oscar winner is open to meeting new people, she said she feels "like I'm in a place in my life where you have to come with a lot of game." She added, "Not the kind of game that we think of, the kind of game where my life is really good so you better be able to bring that and maybe better because I just won't accept anything less."

Theron added, "I can honestly say this, on my life, I don't feel lonely."