Pitch Perfect Reunion! Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine Hang Out at Super Bowl 2021

Several of the duo's Pitch Perfect costars chimed in on the comments, including Skylar Astin and Alexis Knapp

The Bellas and the Treblemakers are back for more!

Pitch Perfect's Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine, who starred together in the first two films of the comedy-musical franchise, reunited on Sunday in Tampa, Florida, to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Ultimately, Tom Brady and the Bucs beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, earning the Lombardi Trophy in a 31-9 victory.

In a pair of photos taken from the stands at Raymond James Stadium, Devine, 37, and Wilson, 40, smiled at the camera as the field was visible in the background.

"My favourite work husband," Wilson (who also starred with Devine in 2019's Isn't It Romantic) captioned her post.

After attending the NFL Honors awards ahead of the Super Bowl, Wilson once again looked stunning on the set of her upcoming project, Pooch Perfect, opting for a glamorous red gown that has previously been worn by Meghan Markle.

"Loving myself SICK in this dress!" the actress captioned a series of photos in which she struck a pose while showing off her fit frame in the form-fitting caped dress from British luxury brand Safiyaa.

"Closest we've come to a red carpet moment in a while! @rebelwilson in @safiyaa_official on the set of @poochperfect," Wilson's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, shared on Instagram.

To accessorize the look, Wilson kept it simple, opting to pair the statement-making dress with some red high heels — much like Meghan, 39, did back in 2020 while attending a military music festival with her husband, Prince Harry.

The group covered Beyoncé's "Love On Top" to raise donations for UNICEF's COVID-19 relief. The actresses sang together in harmony, with all of them separately recording themselves from their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Toward the end, Kendrick, 35, shared a sweet message as her costars continued singing, holding up a sign that read, "As the key gets higher and Kelley takes over the top notes, I just want to say I miss you guys so much!"