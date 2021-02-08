The thriller movie is set to hit theaters in July

Watch the Creepy First Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Old Starring Gael García Bernal

"Are we there yet?"

M. Night Shyamalan is back this year with a new thriller: Old. And on Sunday, fans got a first look in a 30-second trailer that aired during the 2021 Super Bowl.

Starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen and Thomasin McKenzie, the film serves as Shyamalan's first directorial return to the big screen since 2019's Glass.

The trailer introduces a family during a trip to a hidden beach, where things begin to twist in a strange, dark way: people start to age uncontrollably.

The trailer shows a child run off to play hide-and-seek before returning as a man in his mid-20s (Alex Wolff). "He was six years old this morning," the boy's mom says as she sees her aged son.

The film is based on a graphic novel by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters titled Sandcastle. The graphic novel follows beachgoers trapped in a time warp as they come to terms with death.

The director behind the likes of Split and The Sixth Sense also shared the trailer on his Instagram.

"Looking forward to seeing you all back in the movie theatres when it's safe," he wrote.

Shot in Dominican Republic, Old is set to premiere in theaters on July 23.