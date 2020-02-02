Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson Joke About Being 'Running Mates' in Super Bowl Commercial

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson are feeling better than ever in their very own Super Bowl ad.

The duo starred in an ad before the big game on Sunday kicked off. The commercial included jokes about being running mates, as well as insights into both stars’ health and wellness campaigns.

“Hey Oprah, we’re running, we’re mates, you thinking what I’m thinking?” Johnson says before she responds with a smile: “I’m in, you in?”

Both Johnson and Winfrey previously had enormous public support about possibly running for president of the United States someday. They each shut down lingering questions about a potential 2020 presidential bid back in 2018.

“As I travel the country for my 2020 Vision Tour with WW, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to make 2020 their year of transformation and triumph – beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. Because what we all have in common is our desire to be well,” Winfrey tells PEOPLE.

The duo’s ad comes about a week after Johnson joined Winfrey on her nationwide wellness tour in Atlanta.

They shared a sweet moment when the media mogul raised a glass of tequila in honor of Johnson’s father, Rocky Johnson, who died on Jan. 15.

“I said to the audience earlier that there’s this rule that unless Jesus has told you otherwise, you cannot come to my house without a tequila shot,” Winfrey said as the two sat together onstage.

“I have a special surprise for you,” Johnson, 47, replied, before having a bottle of his Teramana tequila brought out for them to share. “This is the very first bottle ever and it’s going to you.”

Touched by the gesture, Winfrey proposed a toast to his late father, who died from a heart attack at age 75. “I would like to make a toast to your father. To the man who helped make you the man you that you are,” she said.

“May your relationship with him in the beyond be stronger, more profound and bring you all the love that you’ve always deserved,” she added, as Johnson replied, “Cheers and thank you, Oprah.”

