Bill Murray Reprises Groundhog Day Role in Super Bowl 2020 Jeep Ad: 'Not a Bad Day, Huh?'

Bill Murray is reliving his role as Phil Connors in the 1993 comedy Groundhog Day — over and over and over again.

Murray, 69, reprised his beloved turn as the cynical weatherman in a Super Bowl 2020 commercial for car company Jeep, recreating several scenes from the classic film in which his character is forced to live the same day repeatedly.

In the spot, Murray’s Phil woke up at 6 a.m. and headed outside, where he was stopped by actor Stephen Tobolowsky reprising his role as Ned Ryerson, a pesky insurance salesman.

“Phil? Hey Phil!” he called, just like in the original movie, as Murray skillfully dodged any sort of interaction.

Soon, however, Murray stumbled upon something different: an orange Jeep Gladiator, which he used as an escape, with the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil in tow.

As the ad continued, Murray restarted each day over and over again — only this time, he was happy to, as he now had a means of getting out of town thanks to the Jeep.

He went on to forge a friendship with the stolen groundhog as the two rode together and sang along to “I Got You Babe.”

“No day is the same in a Jeep Gladiator,” the ad read at the end.

The actor was spotted filming a commercial in Woodstock, Illinois, just eight days before the Super Bowl, according to the Northwest Herald newspaper.

Gregg Ganson, who owns a bookstore with his two sisters near the shooting location, said the set for the commercial appeared to be an “exact recreation” of Groundhog Day.

This year’s Groundhog Day — in which Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow, thus predicting an early spring — fell on the same day as Super Bowl Sunday.