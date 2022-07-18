The View's Sunny Hostin Says Jennifer Lopez's Mom Told Her Ben Affleck Is Daughter's 'True Love'

"I know that this is gonna last forever, and they're gonna live happily ever after," said Sunny Hostin

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 9: Sunny Hostin attends The Opportunity Network's 11th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on April 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Sunny Hostin; Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo

Sunny Hostin is confident that newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are meant to be together.

Lopez and Affleck, who rekindled their romance last year after previously being engaged almost two decades ago, got married over the weekend in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony. The new Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck shared the news on her On the JLo newsletter, writing, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

During Monday's episode of The View, co-host Hostin, 53, said she was "not surprised" by the nuptials news "because Ben is her true love." Hostin also said she's talked about the couple with Lopez's mother Guadalupe Rodríguez.

"I knew they would get back together. I knew that they were in love," said the lawyer/author. "I've spoken to her mother Lupe about it."

As View viewers know, Lupe is a View superfan who regularly appears in the show's audience, including every year for the annual holiday show and for Whoopi Goldberg's birthday celebration.

"I know that this is gonna last forever, and they're gonna live happily ever after, and that's why she took his last name and she loves him," continued Hostin. "And that is it. This is it for her. She should have married him the first time."

In her newsletter, Lopez, 52, recapped their Vegas wedding, including how they waited in line for their marriage license around midnight with other couples planning to tie the knot.

"[We] stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville [California] on their daughter's second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing: for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

View co-host Ana Navarro said, from the outside looking in, she hopes Lopez and Affleck have a long-lasting relationship because she likes the pair together.

"I'm just happy because Jennifer Lopez believes in love. She believes in being in love. She likes being in a relationship; she gets all invested. I really hope this one lasts and that she's happy and that both of them are happy and that their families are integrated and it's great," said Navarro.

As Lopez said in her newsletter, "When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

"... We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to," she added. (She has twins Emme and Max, 14, and he has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.)