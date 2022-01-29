10 Incredible Throwback Photos from Past Sundance Film Festivals

A young Ben Affleck! Ryan Gosling with a real camera! See some of photographer Henny Garfunkel's vintage portraits from the annual fest in Park City, Utah

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett January 29, 2022 08:00 AM

1 of 10

Ben Affleck, 1997

Credit: Henny Garfunkel

Since 1994, Henny Garfunkel has been photographing the stars at annual Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, often snapping the talent before they hit it big. With the 2022 festival wrapping up this weekend — and virtual this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — look back on some of her best early photos of your favorite celebs. 

2 of 10

Jennifer Aniston, 2002

Credit: Henny Garfunkel

3 of 10

Samuel L. Jackson, 1994

Credit: Henny Garfunkel
4 of 10

Ryan Gosling, 2003

Credit: Henny Garfunkel
5 of 10

Reese Witherspoon, 1995

Credit: Henny Garfunkel

6 of 10

Ryan Reynolds, 1999

Credit: Henny Garfunkel
7 of 10

Kristen Stewart, 2004

Credit: Henny Garfunkel
8 of 10

Kerry Washington, 2001

Credit: Henny Garfunkel
9 of 10

Adrien Brody, Undated

Credit: Henny Garfunkel
10 of 10

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2002

Credit: Henny Garfunkel
By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett