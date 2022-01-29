10 Incredible Throwback Photos from Past Sundance Film Festivals
A young Ben Affleck! Ryan Gosling with a real camera! See some of photographer Henny Garfunkel's vintage portraits from the annual fest in Park City, Utah
Ben Affleck, 1997
Credit: Henny Garfunkel
Since 1994, Henny Garfunkel has been photographing the stars at annual Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, often snapping the talent before they hit it big. With the 2022 festival wrapping up this weekend — and virtual this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — look back on some of her best early photos of your favorite celebs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennifer Aniston, 2002
Credit: Henny Garfunkel
Samuel L. Jackson, 1994
Credit: Henny Garfunkel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ryan Gosling, 2003
Credit: Henny Garfunkel
Advertisement
Reese Witherspoon, 1995
Credit: Henny Garfunkel
Ryan Reynolds, 1999
Credit: Henny Garfunkel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kristen Stewart, 2004
Credit: Henny Garfunkel
Advertisement
Kerry Washington, 2001
Credit: Henny Garfunkel
Adrien Brody, Undated
Credit: Henny Garfunkel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gwyneth Paltrow, 2002
Credit: Henny Garfunkel
Advertisement
Advertisement