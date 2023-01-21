Entertainment Movies Inside PEOPLE's Sundance Film Festival 2023 Celebrity Portrait Studio The casts and crews of this year's hot new films are warming chilly Utah By People Staff Published on January 21, 2023 01:32 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 13 Marlee Matlin Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock one of the festival's jurors 02 of 13 Will Forte Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock of Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out 03 of 13 Jacob Buster & Emma Tremblay Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock of Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out 04 of 13 Emilia Clarke & Rosalie Craig Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock of The Pod Generation 05 of 13 Eve Morey, Osamah Sami, Noora Niasari, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Mojean Aria & Jillian Nguyen Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock of Shayda 06 of 13 Daisy Ridley Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock of Sometimes I Think About Dying 07 of 13 David Grove Churchill Viste & Mali Elfman Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock of Birth/Rebirth 08 of 13 Breeda Wool Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock of Birth/Rebirth 09 of 13 Leah Wolchok & Davina Pardo Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock of Judy Blume Forever 10 of 13 Isabel Deroy-Olson, Lily Gladstone, Erica Tremblay & Miciana Alise Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock of Fancy Dance 11 of 13 Ido Mizrahy Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock of Longest Goodbye 12 of 13 Kellen Quinn, Luke Lorentzen & Ashleigh McArthur Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock of A Still Small Voice 13 of 13 Anton Corbijn Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock of Squaring the Circle