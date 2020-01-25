New Movies Are Premiering at Sundance — and the New Stars Are All Posing in PEOPLE's Photo Booth

See who swung by the portrait studio at the Pizza Hut Lounge in Park City, Utah
By People Staff
January 25, 2020 01:50 PM

1 of 32

The Cast and Crew of Bad Hair

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Yaani King Mondschein, Kelly Rowland, Elle Lorraine, Justin Simien, James Van Der Beek and Ashley Blaine Featherson

2 of 32

Ron Howard

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of Rebuilding Paradise

3 of 32

Sasheer Zamata

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of Spree

4 of 32

The Cast and Crew of Scare Me

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Chris Maxwell, Phil Hernandez, Aya Cash, Josh Ruben and Alex Bach

5 of 32

Merawi Gerima & Obinna Nwachukwu

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of Residue

6 of 32

Vidal Delgado & Monica Betancourt

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of La Leyenda Negra

7 of 32

Sidney Flanigan, Eliza Hittman & Talia Ryder

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of Never Rarely Sometimes Always

8 of 32

Ashley Williams & Neal Dodson

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of Meats

9 of 32

The Crew of Miss Americana

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Caitrin Rogers, Christine O’Malley, Lana Wilson and Morgan Neville

10 of 32

Zoé Wittock

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of Jumbo

11 of 32

The Cast and Crew of Miss Juneteenth 

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Nicole Beharie, Channing Godfrey Peoples, Kendrick Sampson and Alexis Chikaeze

12 of 32

Shangela Laquifa Wadley

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of Here We Are

13 of 32

Kareem Tabsch, Cristina Costantini & Alex Fumero

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of Mucho Mucho Amor

14 of 32

Merab Ninidze, Dominic Cooke & Rachel Brosnahan

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of Ironbank

15 of 32

Martin Marquet & Hubert Sauper

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of Epicentro

16 of 32

Hany Ouichou, Alexandre Dostie & Marie-Pier Fortier

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of I’ll End Up in Jail

17 of 32

Clare Dunne, Phyllida Lloyd & Harriet Walter

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of Herself

18 of 32

Tanya Selvaratnam, Agnes Gund & Catherine Gund

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of Aggie

19 of 32

Barbara Attie, Janet Goldwater & Mike Attie

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa 

20 of 32

The Cast and Crew of Dinner in America

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Griffin Gluck, Lea Thompson, Kyle Gallner, Hannah Marks, Pat Healy, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Emily Skeggs and Adam Carter Rehmeier

21 of 32

Dan Wayne & Ken Walker

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of Big Fur

22 of 32

The Cast and Crew of Blocks

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Kate Chamuris, Claire Coffee, Kristin Slaysman, Bridget Moloney and Valerie Steinberg

23 of 32

Turner & Bill Ross

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

24 of 32

The Cast and Crew of Buck

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Elegance Bratton, Malik Shakur, Chester Algernal Gordon, Biko Eisen-Martin and Jovan James

25 of 32

Emily Wilson & Danny Dikel

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of Danny’s Girl

26 of 32

The Cast and Crew of The 40-Year-Old Version

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Antonio Ortiz, Peter Kim, Jacob Ming Trent, Reed Birney, Radha Blank, Imani Lewis and Oswin Benjamin

27 of 32

The Cast and Crew of The Night House

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Rebecca Hall, David Bruckner, Stacy Martin and Evan Jonigkeit

28 of 32

Benjamin Ree

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of The Painter and the Thief

29 of 32

The Cast and Crew of The Shawl 

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Dusty Childers, Shane O’Neill and Sara Kiener

30 of 32

Ingvil Giske

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of The Painter and the Thief

31 of 32

Boniface Mwangi and Family

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of Softie

32 of 32

Lance Oppenheim

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

of Some Kind of Heaven

