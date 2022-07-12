James Ponsoldt Explores 'Fears, Anxiety and Hope' in Trailer for Coming-of-Age Movie Summering: Watch

The Spectacular Now director James Ponsoldt is back with his new coming-of-age film Summering — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the touching trailer.

In the movie, a group of four friends grapple with the uncertainties of getting older as they enjoy their last summer before middle school together. They happen upon a very grown-up scenario, however, when they discover a dead body and make a pact to "try and find out who he was."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Remember it used to be better to be older? It doesn't seem all that great," Lia Barnett's Daisy says in the trailer.

Along with Barnett, the other young actors who round out the friend group are Sanai Victoria, Madalen Mills and Eden Grace Redfield. The adult cast includes Lake Bell, Sarah Cooper, Ashley Madekwe and Megan Mullally.

Director Ponsoldt says in a statement, "Summering was born from a desire to make a film for my children, and especially for my daughter. It grew into a film about fears and anxiety — and ultimately, hope — in the age of COVID. We're only just beginning to understand the impact that the past couple years have had on the emotional and mental health of young people, but this feels like a time of uncertainty — one where kids are both growing up too fast and are at same time ... stuck. But haven't we all felt a little bit stuck?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Summering movie trailer Credit: Courtesy Bleecker Street

The Smashed director says he's "not sure" he could have made a movie like Summering "until I became a parent."

"I wanted to make a film in which my daughter could see herself. And her friends. I hoped to dignify the emotional inner lives of young female characters, to explore their imaginations and fears and hopes while they're on the cusp of adolescence," he says.

Ponsoldt adds, "I hope that audiences who watch Summering, regardless of their age, might see a version of themselves in the film's young protagonists — or perhaps in those characters' parents, who find themselves cautious, hopeful and lovingly mystified, wondering: 'Was I really ever that young?' "