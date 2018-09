Consider This a Checklist: All of the Summer Movies You Have to See

Red bathing suits, perfectly toned abs and lots of running in slo-mo can mean only one thing — Baywatch is hitting the beach. The action-comedy riff on the ’90s TV show stars Zac Efron as Matt Brody, a cocky, disgraced Olympic swimmer (heck jeah, Ryan Lochte should be worried about the jokes) and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as tough lead lifeguard Mitch Buchanan, originally played by David Hasselhoff. The two butt heads as they work together to uncover a criminal plot. (Model Kelly Rohrbach inherits Pamela Anderson’s role.) Efron admits fight scenes with Johnson were intimidating. “It’s like hitting a Mack truck or trying to beat up Megatron,” says Efron, who woke up at 4 a.m. every day to hit the gym. The movie shares DNA with the TV show but “is funnier and more action-packed,” he says. “It’s like a big hug to summer.” Get tickets.