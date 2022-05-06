The PBS series about elite Brits and their staff spawned a hit movie in 2019 — and now the Crawleys are back to face changing times. Tom Branson (Allen Leech) marries Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton), and the family gets an offer for a movie to shoot at Downton Abbey. "Of course, Robert Crawley does not want these ghastly film types crawling all over the place," Bonneville says of the patriarch he plays. Meanwhile, Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) learns she has inherited a villa in France. Bonneville says the Crawleys "find out more about this intriguing legacy." In theaters May 18