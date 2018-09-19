Suki Waterhouse Says She Accidentally Shot a Man on Set of New Movie: 'I Hurt Somebody'

Suki Waterhouse may weld a gun in her new movie Assassination Nation, but the English model turned actress isn’t exactly that skilled with one off-screen.

At the New York City premiere of the new dark comedy thriller on Tuesday, the 26-year-old confessed that while making the film in New Orleans, she had accidentally shot a man on set with her gun.

“I hurt somebody,” Waterhouse told the audience, Page Six reported. “The bullet ricocheted. They hadn’t seen that in 20 years. The bullet came back at the guy and hurt him.”

Reps for Waterhouse and the film did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, so it’s not clear who the shooting victim was or whether he was okay. A spokesperson for the film told Page Six they could not elaborate on the incident further.

Assassination Nation stars Waterhouse, Odessa Young, Hari Nef, and Abra as four best friends who are forced to fight their way out of chaos when an anonymous hacker reveals all their secrets (along with the secrets of thousands of others in their entire small town).