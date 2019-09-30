Suicide Squad 2's Margot Robbie, Pete Davidson and Rest of the Cast Attend Joker Screening

The Suicide Squad took on a slightly less dangerous outing recently.

James Gunn, who’s directing the upcoming sequel, shared a picture on Instagram of most of the cast after catching a screening of fellow Warner Bros. movie Joker, out Friday.

The latest take on the supervillain — who was last played by Jared Leto in the first Suicide Squad movie — stars Joaquin Phoenix and explores the Joker’s backstory as a mentally ill man growing up in Gotham.

“Some of #TheSuicideSquad (and Pom). Many of us are doing weird things in this photo. After a screening of Joker (thanks @wbpictures!)” Gunn wrote next to the shot.

Featured in the picture are Margot Robbie and Pete Davidson, who is said to have a cameo in the film. He missed Saturday Night Live‘s premiere episode this week while filming for the movie. Also posing are Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Sean Gunn.

Gunn recently revealed all 24 actors who will be appearing in the sequel, with plenty of new names joining the mix.

The new faces include Idris Elba playing an unnamed new character, Guardians of the Galaxy veteran Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion (Firefly), WWE star John Cena, Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live, and reportedly just doing a cameo), David Dastmalchian (The Dark Knight, and reportedly playing Polka-Dot Man), and newcomer Daniela Melchior (reportedly as Ratcatcher).

On the other hand, actors who were in 2016’s Suicide Squad but are not on Gunn’s list include Will Smith as Deadshot (it was reported he had a scheduling conflict), Jared Leto’s Joker, Cara Delevingne as Enchantress, Karen Fukuhara’s Katana, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s Killer Croc.

The Suicide Squad will be released Aug. 6, 2021.