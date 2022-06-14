All About Sue Makkoo, Ariana DeBose's Partner

From her passion for fashion to her sweet support for Ariana DeBose, here's everything to know about Sue Makkoo

Ariana DeBose and Sue Makkoo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Sue Makkoo has stepped into the spotlight.

The talented designer may be known for her work behind the scenes but has recently gained attention for her relationship with Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose,

Though not a performer, Makkoo is no stranger to the entertainment industry as she's built an impressive career as a fashion designer and costume director over the past 27 years.

After working on numerous Broadway productions, it's only natural that theater is what brought her and DeBose together in the first place.

The two both worked on Broadway's Summer: The Donna Summer Musical in 2018, with DeBose playing Disco Donna and Makkoo as a costume associate, per her LinkedIn profile.

Since then, the couple has kept their relationship fairly private, aside from a few appearances together.

From her passion for fashion to how she supports DeBose, here's everything to know about Makkoo.

She is a costume designer

Between international fashion and Broadway, Makkoo has built an impressive resume as a well-respected designer and costume director.

She has contributed to the Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse for the past 11 years and saw several of those shows transition to Broadway, including Side Show, Memphis, and Cry Baby.

She designed costumes for the 2022 Tony Awards

One of Makkoo's most recent projects was designing the costumes for the 2022 Tony Awards, where DeBose served as the host. DeBose gushed to PEOPLE about Makkoo's incredible opportunity ahead of the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C.

"My partner will be in the house as well," DeBose said of Makkoo's attendance. "She has designed the costumes for the opening number."

DeBose added, "She's a very talented costume designer. I'm excited for her work to be seen on stage."

She is very supportive of Ariana DeBose

Makkoo is one of DeBose's biggest supporters and can often be seen beside the actress at events cheering her on. Earlier this year, the designer was in the audience at the 2022 Academy Awards and was quick to applaud DeBose when she won Best Actress for he role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story.

DeBose told PEOPLE it was "so special" to have Makkoo there to celebrate with her. She added, "What's crazy is that I didn't party like a rock star that night. I really didn't... You know what I wanted? I wanted to get on the bus and sit with my people and hold their hand and eat pizza. And that's what I did."

Makkoo also walked the red carpet alongside DeBose at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party later in the evening.

She lives in upstate New York with Ariana DeBose

Makkoo and DeBose share an elegant and cozy two-bedroom cottage in upstate New York to escape "the hustle and bustle of New York City," the actress told MyDomaine.

"When Sue and I first met, the cottage was the place we went for peace and solace," she continued. "That's what it remained for us during the pandemic. It's where we spent all of our time."

"Everything in the cottage is a reflection of our life together or of the home's surroundings," DeBose said of the 900-square-foot dwelling. "The windows are the eyes of the home. The windows are the art, in a way. The view of the trees and the leaves and the creek comes into the home."

She writes poetry

In addition to her passion for fashion, Makkoo enjoys writing poetry and shares her work on her website, Cvlized. She expresses her life's highs and lows through words alongside her daughter, Adalyn Belle, another contributor to the site.

She's a mom

Makkoo is a proud mom and often posts about her children on Instagram.

"Things were not easy raising a family alone and there is a feeling between us that we raised each other," the designer said of her daughter on her poetry page.

She teaches at universities

Makkoo has shared her knowledge of fashion and costume design at several universities.