Succession Star Brian Cox Slams Johnny Depp and Others in New Book: 'So Overblown, So Overrated'

Brian Cox is unleashing his thoughts on several Hollywood stars including Johnny Depp.

The Succession star, 75, is opening up about former costars and even those he hasn't worked with, like Depp, in his upcoming memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, out on Jan. 18.

"Personable though I'm sure he is, [he] is so overblown, so overrated," Cox wrote in a sneak peek of the book obtained by The Big Issue.

He continued, "I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let's face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don't have to do anything. And he didn't. And subsequently, he's done even less."

Cox turned down a role in Pirates of the Caribbean which Depp starred in, according to his memoir, per The Big Issue. The Sleepy Hollow star isn't the only A-lister Cox wrote about. The veteran actor also shared his thoughts on director Quentin Tarantino, writing, "I find his work meretricious. It's all surface."

"Plot mechanics in place of depth. Style where there should be substance," he wrote, per The Big Issue. "I walked out of Pulp Fiction. That said, if the phone rang, I'd do it."

He also wrote about Steven Seagal, his costar in The Glimmer Man, writing the other actor was "as ludicrous in real life as he appears onscreen."

Quentin Tarantino Quentin Tarantino | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Cox did have some heartwarming words for the late Alan Rickman, with whom he starred in the films Therese Raquin and Unforgivable Blackness and who he described as "one of the sweetest, kindest, nicest, and most incredibly smart men I've ever met. Prior to acting he'd been a graphic designer and he brought the considered, laser-like precision of that profession to his work."

Last week, the actor revealed why he chose to be so honest about other high-profile actors in an interview with The Scottsman.

"I think if you're going to do something like that, you really have to tell the truth. Shoot the devil," he said. "It was cathartic, necessary. It was important for me because I've reached a certain age and I wanted to look at certain things in the light of one's experience and be as truthful as I could be. Of course, there are things I left out, and also, have I been fair, particularly to the incredible women in my life?"

He continued, "And the other thing is, have I told the truth? Have I made it all up? You start getting panics about it. Am I being unfair to people, am I being unkind? There were all kinds of strange emotions [coming] up in the course of writing this book."