SU2C Announces New Grant for Cancer Patients and Survivors to Record Original Compositions

They say music has healing powers—and now the SU2C Canada Kate McGarrigle Fund wants cancer patients and survivors to have a chance to express their journey through their own original compositions, an initiative that will raise much-needed funds for sarcoma research.

On Jan. 13, the foundation their new “Music As Healing” grant program announced it will donate $2500 to ten finalists so they can share their cancer journeys through a professionally recorded original song. Some of the finalists songs may be compiled into a “Music As Healing” recording ,that will go on sale to benefit the Kate McGarrigle Fund.

Kate McGarrigle, a Canadian folk music singer-songwriter who wrote and performed as a duo with her sister Anna McGarrigle, was also the mother of singers Rufus and Martha Wainwright. (Martha Wainwright serves as Music Director for the Music As Healing program.)

From now through March 2, 2020, 5pm ET, the Music As Healing program will accept applications from cancer patients ages 15 and up who are in active cancer treatment or care, or cancer survivors, who reside in Canada and the United States to participate. Selection of the ten finalists will be made by the Music As Healing Selection Panel, comprising an array of music and cancer professionals and advocates.

“Music was a constant, a natural extension of daily life for our mother, who was often described as a luminous singer,” says Martha Wainwright. “I’m hoping that Music As Healing extends her legacy by illustrating through the songs that will be recorded, and through the listening experience of cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones, how music can provide a bright, shining light through the darkness that can accompany a cancer diagnosis.”

Wainwright adds, “The power and freedom to express oneself through music and art is fundamental to our well-being, more so in a time of crisis such as receiving a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment, or living as a cancer survivor. “

Songs must be up to two minutes, and must include lyrics reflecting their diagnosis, treatment, or life as a survivor. The online application is found at: StandUpToCancer.ca/MusicAsHealing in Canada, and StandUpToCancer.org/MusicAsHealing in the US.