Warner Bros. Likely 'Playing Wait-and-See' with 'The Flash' amid Ezra Miller Scandals: PR Expert

For the big-budget superhero film The Flash to "go on the shelf" would be "an enormous loss," Gary Rosen, a crisis management PR expert, tells PEOPLE

Published on August 11, 2022 04:43 PM

Warner Bros. is likely weighing its options when it comes to whether The Flash will see the light of day amid rising controversies surrounding its star Ezra Miller, according to an industry expert.

The 29-year-old actor, who uses they/them pronouns, has already completed filming the DC project, which reportedly cost an estimated $200 million so far to make.

After some postponements, The Flash is currently set to hit theaters June 23, 2023, though a string of compounding legal troubles in recent months for Miller may affect the film's release.

"It's a huge investment, and the last thing Warner Bros. wants to do is have this [movie] go away," Gary Rosen, a crisis management PR expert, tells PEOPLE. "For this to go on the shelf would be an enormous loss. I would think they want this movie to come out. And since it's not scheduled to come out until June 2023, there's time."

"If I were advising Ezra, I'd say to keep a very low profile. What you want is for this story and the negative attention on it to go away so that hopefully by the time this movie is ready to premiere, everyone will have forgotten about all of this bad stuff," adds Rosen. "As the Flash says, though, there are some things you can outrun, but some things always manage to catch up to you."

Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller as The Flash (L); Ezra Miller. Everett; Roy Rochlin/Getty

Rosen says Warner Bros. is likely "playing wait-and-see" at the moment. "Right now," he says, "Warner Bros. does not have to make any decision. I would advise Warner Bros. to hold tight. We're around 10 months away from a release. They really don't have to make a decision right now unless something really tragic were to happen, which we don't want."

Spokespersons for Warner Bros. and reps for Miller did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said during the company's Q2 earnings call that the creative team has "seen" a cut of The Flash and other completed DC movies and "are very excited about them." He added, "We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better."

JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
Ezra Miller as The Flash. Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

That came after the studio canceled a nearly-done Batgirl movie, cutting its losses and not planning to release it on streaming or in theaters. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery explained, "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max."

Miller's most recent run-in with the law came over the weekend. On Monday, the Vermont State Police charged the actor with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling after several bottles of alcohol were allegedly taken from a Vermont home in May. Authorities located Miller Sunday night, and the actor has been summoned to attend a court hearing in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Sept. 26.

The actor debuted as The Flash in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and reprised the role in 2017's Justice League. Earlier this year, Miller appeared in the third Fantastic Beasts movie for Warner Bros.

