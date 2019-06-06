You Can Stream Music from the Fake Band in Always Be My Maybe — Including That Keanu Reeves Rap

Can’t get the songs from Always Be My Maybe out of your head? Now you can stream them!

The new Netflix rom-com stars Ali Wong and Randall Park as childhood friends who reunite in adulthood, when Wong’s character Sasha is a famous celebrity chef and Park’s character Marcus is still playing with his high school band, Hello Peril.

The fake band now has three songs available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music — including the fun rap “I Punched Keanu Reeves,” which plays over the end credits.

According to Pitchfork, Park, 45, was once a member of a ’90s hip-hop group called Ill Again, just like his character in the movie, and his costar Wong, 37, used to frequent his shows.

“[Wong] used to go to the shows, and the band was fairly similar to the one you see in the movie — except we were a lot younger,” he told the outlet. “At the time, we were a bunch of guys without much ambition just having fun, so it made sense to put that in the script.”

Pitchfork also reported that Park co-wrote the rap songs in the movie along with hip-hop producer Dan the Automator.

According to Park, whose character punches Keanu Reeves in the film, his costar was completely onboard with the song about him.

“I wanted to write a tribute to Keanu, because he’s such a big part of all our lives and because he actually agreed to be in our movie,” Park told Pitchfork.

RELATED: Ali Wong Assures Keanu Reeves Is a ‘Sweet, Professional Guy’ — Not Jerk from Always Be My Maybe

“My mind is still blown that he wanted to do it,” Park continued. “I sent him an email with some of the lyrics and asked if it would be okay, and he was totally down. He even gave some suggestions.”

Image zoom Always Be My Maybe Netflix

Image zoom Ali Wong and Keanu Reeves Doane Gregory / Netflix

Reeves, 54, plays an intense, heightened version of himself in the film, parodying his action star persona — but his costars are quick to point out that’s not how he acts in real life.

“He’s a funny, sweet professional guy who’s really like about the work,” Wong previously told PEOPLE. “And so much so that it wasn’t intimidating. He was very approachable.”

RELATED: Why Ali Wong Cast Keanu Reeves (as Himself!) in Netflix Rom-Com Always Be My Maybe

The comedian initially approached Reeves because she wanted all of her character Sasha’s love interests to be Asian-American men. Along with Reeves and Park, Daniel Dae Kim plays her famous restaurateur fiancé.

“It was really important to me that all of her love interests were Asian-American. And we wanted to find a sexy Asian-American man who would be Marcus’ worst nightmare if he decided to confess his feelings,” Wong told PEOPLE about casting Reeves. “In everything I do it’s very important to show my attraction and desire towards Asian-American men.”

Always Be My Maybe is streaming on Netflix now.